Indian smartphone market declines 6% annually in second quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's smartphone market shipments experienced a 6% year-on-year decline, while the overall mobile market in India declined by 2% year-on-year in CY Q2 2023, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s India Mobile Handset Market Review Report. However, the 5G smartphone shipment share in India increased to 47%, with 5G smartphone shipments growing 45% year-on-year. In the 5G section, Samsung dominated the 5G smartphone market in India, securing a 24% market share, followed by Chinese mobile maker OnePlus with a 20% market share.

“This single-digit decline is attributed to the improved macroeconomic condition positively impacting consumer demand and OEMs' strategic measures to clear their existing stocks in preparation for the upcoming festive season. Despite the overall decline in smartphone shipments, the 5G smartphone segment showed promising performance capturing 47% market share (up from 31% in Q2 2022). The overall feature phone segment grew 9% YoY,” said Shipra Sinha, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

In the overall smartphone segment, Samsung (18%), Vivo (15%), and Xiaomi (15%) captured the top three spots in Q2 2023, followed by Realme (12%) and OPPO (10%). In the Value-for-money smartphone segment (Rs. 7000– Rs. 25,000) was the largest contributor with a 72% share, but its shipments declined by 16% YoY due to slow demand.

On the other hand, the Affordable smartphone segment, priced under Rs. 7000, recorded significant growth of 51% YoY, driven by Redmi A2 and Infinix 7 HD.

The Premium segment, with prices ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000, recorded 9% YoY growth, while the Super-premium smartphone segment, priced above Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,00,000, and the Uber-premium segment, priced above Rs. 1,00,000, saw remarkable growth of 95% and 133% YoY, respectively, leading to an overall smartphone ASP increase of 17% YoY. Samsung led the Premium smartphone segment in the price range of Rs. 25,000 to 50,000 with a 27% share.

American mobile maker Apple captured 5% market share in the smartphone market in Q2 2023, recording a significant YoY increase of 62% in its shipments. Apple was the top contributor in the Premium segment with a 25% share.

In terms of the feature phone segment, overall feature phone market shipments recorded 9% YoY growth. Although 2G feature phone shipments remained stable, 4G feature phone shipments recorded a remarkable 108% YoY growth primarily driven by notable contributions from Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 106 4G and itel Magic X ProThe 4G feature phone segment is expected to witness growth in CY2023, fueled by the introduction of phones such as JioBharat. Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR) said that the smartphone market is set to bounce back in the second half of 2023, thanks to the festive season and increased consumer spending. The rise of 5G and foldable phones will also boost the market's recovery.

NEW DELHI: India's smartphone market shipments experienced a 6% year-on-year decline, while the overall mobile market in India declined by 2% year-on-year in CY Q2 2023, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s India Mobile Handset Market Review Report. However, the 5G smartphone shipment share in India increased to 47%, with 5G smartphone shipments growing 45% year-on-year. In the 5G section, Samsung dominated the 5G smartphone market in India, securing a 24% market share, followed by Chinese mobile maker OnePlus with a 20% market share. “This single-digit decline is attributed to the improved macroeconomic condition positively impacting consumer demand and OEMs' strategic measures to clear their existing stocks in preparation for the upcoming festive season. Despite the overall decline in smartphone shipments, the 5G smartphone segment showed promising performance capturing 47% market share (up from 31% in Q2 2022). The overall feature phone segment grew 9% YoY,” said Shipra Sinha, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR). In the overall smartphone segment, Samsung (18%), Vivo (15%), and Xiaomi (15%) captured the top three spots in Q2 2023, followed by Realme (12%) and OPPO (10%). In the Value-for-money smartphone segment (Rs. 7000– Rs. 25,000) was the largest contributor with a 72% share, but its shipments declined by 16% YoY due to slow demand.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the other hand, the Affordable smartphone segment, priced under Rs. 7000, recorded significant growth of 51% YoY, driven by Redmi A2 and Infinix 7 HD. The Premium segment, with prices ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000, recorded 9% YoY growth, while the Super-premium smartphone segment, priced above Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,00,000, and the Uber-premium segment, priced above Rs. 1,00,000, saw remarkable growth of 95% and 133% YoY, respectively, leading to an overall smartphone ASP increase of 17% YoY. Samsung led the Premium smartphone segment in the price range of Rs. 25,000 to 50,000 with a 27% share. American mobile maker Apple captured 5% market share in the smartphone market in Q2 2023, recording a significant YoY increase of 62% in its shipments. Apple was the top contributor in the Premium segment with a 25% share. In terms of the feature phone segment, overall feature phone market shipments recorded 9% YoY growth. Although 2G feature phone shipments remained stable, 4G feature phone shipments recorded a remarkable 108% YoY growth primarily driven by notable contributions from Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 106 4G and itel Magic X ProThe 4G feature phone segment is expected to witness growth in CY2023, fueled by the introduction of phones such as JioBharat. Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR) said that the smartphone market is set to bounce back in the second half of 2023, thanks to the festive season and increased consumer spending. The rise of 5G and foldable phones will also boost the market's recovery.