Home Business

Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer, healthcare tech firm Indegene get Sebi's nod to float IPOs

The three companies obtained Sebi's observations letter during July 25-28, an update with the regulator showed on Thursday.

Published: 04th August 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

IPO, initial public offering

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands Mamaearth and The Derma Co, and healthcare tech firm Indegene Ltd have received markets regulator Sebi's clearance to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

In addition, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd obtained Sebi's go-ahead to float the initial share sale.

Honasa Consumer and Indegene filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in December 2022, while that of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia was filed in April 2023.

The three companies obtained Sebi's observations letter during July 25-28, an update with the regulator showed on Thursday.

In Sebi's parlance, its observations mean it's go-ahead to launch the public issue such as IPO and FPO (Follow-on-Public Offer).

Going by the draft papers, Honasa Consumer's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 4,68,19,635 shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Those selling shareholders in the OFS would include promoters and co-founders -- Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh -- Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rohit Kumar Bansal, Sofina Ventures and Kunal Bahl.

The IPO of Indegene consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 950 crore and OFS of up to 3.63 crore equity shares by existing investors, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS consists of up to 27 lakh equity shares to be sold by individual selling shareholders -- Manish Gupta, Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair, and Anita Nair -- and up to 3.36 crore equity shares by existing investors, including Carlyle, Brighton Park Capital and the Nadathur Family Office.

According to merchant banking sources, the healthcare tech firm focused on the global life sciences industry is expected to mobilise Rs 3,200 crore through the initial share sale.

The funds raised through the fresh issue would be used to pay debt, fund capital expenditure requirements, payment of deferred consideration for one of its past acquisitions, fund inorganic growth and general corporate purposes Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.12 crore equity shares with no OFS component.

According to market sources, the IPO size is expected to be Rs 300 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance to the tune of Rs 58.64 crore will be utilised for purchasing capital equipment, Rs 140 crore will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Shares of these three companies will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honasa Consumer FMCG Mamaearth The Derma Co Indegene Ltd IPO
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp