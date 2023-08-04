Home Business

Panama Canal foresees its income falling after shipping limited due to a drought

The canal implemented a measure Sunday capping the number of ships passing through its locks daily to a maximum of 32, compared to 36 to 38 under normal operation.

Published: 04th August 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

A cargo ship sails near the Pedro Miguel Locks on Panama Canal in Panama City. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED STATES: The managers of the Panama Canal said they expect income from the waterway to drop after authorities were forced to limit the number of ships passing through each to 32 due to a lack of rainfall.

Ricaurte Vásquez, the canal’s administrator, said Thursday that income in 2024 could drop by as much as $200 million because of the drought.

Not enough rain has fallen to feed the watershed system of rivers and brooks that fill lakes, whose waters in turn fill the locks.

A cargo ship sails through Agua Clara locks of the Panama Canal in Agua Clara, Panama. (Photo | AP)

The watershed also supplies freshwater to Panama City, home to about half the country’s population of 4 million.

The canal had expected to earn about $4.9 billion in fees next year before the measures were announced.

