Popular chatting platform Discord lays off 37 employees

Published: 04th August 2023 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Discord's logo (Wikimedia Commons)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Popular chatting platform Discord has laid off about 37 employees, representing 4 per cent of its total workforce.

According to a report in The Information, the layoffs mainly affected marketing, talent and public policy teams.

A Discord spokesperson was quoted saying that the job cuts were “part of the reorganisation of some business units”.

Some employees were also moved into different roles at the company as part of the job cuts.

Several employees who identified as Discord staffers working on graphic design and entertainment partnerships posted about the layoffs on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Discord had over 900 employees as of April 2023.

The social media platform, which has 150 million monthly active users, is a voice and text chat platform largely aimed at gamers and teenagers.

Last month, Discord introduced a new opt-in tool ‘Family Center’ that makes it easier for teens to keep their parents and guardians informed about their Discord activity while respecting their autonomy.

“Similar to how parents know who their teens are friends with and what clubs they’re a part of at school, Family Center helps them learn more about who their teens are friends with and talk to on Discord,” the company said in a blogpost.

With the new feature, the platform aims to “help foster productive dialogue about safer internet habits, and to create mutually beneficial ways for parents and teens to connect about experiences online.”

