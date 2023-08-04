Home Business

Used car startup Spinny lays off 300 as it merges two platforms

The Tiger Global-backed start-up merged its two platforms- Truebil and Max- with its main platform. This move will impact 4.5% of its total workforce.

Published: 04th August 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

layoffs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Used car retailer Spinny has fired about 300 employees, as the Tiger Global-backed start-up merged its two platforms- Truebil and Max- with its main platform. This move will impact 4.5% of its total workforce or about 300 employees.

“We are merging our Budget and Luxury offering platforms - Truebil (Truebil.com) and Spinny Max (Spinny.com/max) - with our main platform Spinny (Spinny.com). This will allow us to offer customers a wider assortment of cars across price points and simplify the discovery of the right car for their needs,” Spinny said.

The company said it has witnessed a sharp uptick in demand for reliable, budget friendly cars as most people have resumed work from the office. “By splitting our inventory of cars across different brand platforms, we were sometimes unable to offer enough options to such customers.

With this consolidation, we should be able to meet the needs of these customers well and on the trajectory for 50% growth in business by the end of the calendar year,” it said. This reorganisation will also strengthen its go-to-market business model, reduce costs and improve margin profile.

