‘Gig jobs finding favour with employers’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many organisations are now expressing their intention to increase the proportion of gig workers in their workforce for FY2024. Nearly 55% of surveyed organisations have started using gig workers, says CIEL HR Services in its report on Employment Trends in the Gig Sector in India.

It said in certain cases the proportion of gig workers accounts for as high as 20% of organisations’ overall workforce, suggesting a huge share of gig workers.

Also, the report highlights that about 50% of the gig workers expressed their interest to pursue full-time employment with companies. While gig work has gained popularity as an alternative form of employment, it appears that a considerable number of gig workers view it as a temporary or transitional phase in their careers, with the intention of eventually securing a more permanent full-time position.

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the world of work, with gig employment becoming increasingly popular among employers due to its advantages including cost-effectiveness, scalability, and access to specialised skills. However, gig workers are focusing on stability now more than ever,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing directot & chief executive officer at CIEL HR Services.

“It is evident that while gig work offers unique advantages, these workers are attracted towards job security and benefits that traditional employment offers. It’s essential for businesses to strike a balance between leveraging the benefits of gig employment and recognising the growing importance of providing stability and growth opportunities for the workforce,” he added.

The biggest challenge gig workers face is the uncertain nature of their employment, as 32% of respondents highlighted this issue. The report says that this points to the lack of stability and predictability that gig workers often experience, such as uncertain project opportunities or fluctuating work hours. Lack of social security (24%) is another key challenge that gig workers face, leaving them financially vulnerable.

