Home Business

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to meet e-pharma companies next week 

In February, The New Indian Express had reported that the health ministry had issued show-cause notices to 31 ePharmacy companies for selling dugs online without requisite licences.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Representatives of online pharmacy companies will meet health minister Mansukh Mandaviya next week to discuss their issues over the government’s firm stand to ban online sale of drugs, top government sources told The New Indian Express.

In February, this newspaper had reported that the health ministry had issued show-cause notices to 31 ePharmacy companies for selling drugs online without requisite licences. “All the big ePharmacy players like Amazon, Flipkart, Practo, Tata1mg, PharmEasy, Apollo, Zeelabs and HealthKart are likely to meet the minister to put their concerns before him,” a top source in the know of the developments confirmed 
this paper. 

“It will be interesting to see if the industry representatives succeed in cajoling the health minister to change the government’s stand,” he said. As per sources, the Centre has not yet finalised the draft rules for regulating ePharmacies. It is currently consulting with stakeholders to gather their views before officially notifying them in gazette.

The government believes online sale of drugs, both with and without a prescription, poses threats to public health, including drug abuse, mainly among youth. It poses a major risk to national security, as online data can be misused for criminal activities such as the promotion of addictive medicines.

Meanwhile, as per experts, imposing a complete ban on the online sale of drugs and medicines is not a solution to curb the sale of spurious medicines as they are easily sold in brick-and-mortar stores, too. Moreover, the online sector played a critical role during the Covid pandemic, so the government should consider that too before taking stringent action.

Experts say if the government imposes a complete ban on the online sale of drugs and medicines, companies like Tata 1mg and Apollo Pharmacy, which are heavily involved in this segment, will be adversely affected. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya ePharmacy companies
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp