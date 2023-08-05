Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to meet e-pharma companies next week 

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Representatives of online pharmacy companies will meet health minister Mansukh Mandaviya next week to discuss their issues over the government’s firm stand to ban online sale of drugs, top government sources told The New Indian Express.

In February, this newspaper had reported that the health ministry had issued show-cause notices to 31 ePharmacy companies for selling drugs online without requisite licences. “All the big ePharmacy players like Amazon, Flipkart, Practo, Tata1mg, PharmEasy, Apollo, Zeelabs and HealthKart are likely to meet the minister to put their concerns before him,” a top source in the know of the developments confirmed

this paper.

“It will be interesting to see if the industry representatives succeed in cajoling the health minister to change the government’s stand,” he said. As per sources, the Centre has not yet finalised the draft rules for regulating ePharmacies. It is currently consulting with stakeholders to gather their views before officially notifying them in gazette.

The government believes online sale of drugs, both with and without a prescription, poses threats to public health, including drug abuse, mainly among youth. It poses a major risk to national security, as online data can be misused for criminal activities such as the promotion of addictive medicines.

Meanwhile, as per experts, imposing a complete ban on the online sale of drugs and medicines is not a solution to curb the sale of spurious medicines as they are easily sold in brick-and-mortar stores, too. Moreover, the online sector played a critical role during the Covid pandemic, so the government should consider that too before taking stringent action.

Experts say if the government imposes a complete ban on the online sale of drugs and medicines, companies like Tata 1mg and Apollo Pharmacy, which are heavily involved in this segment, will be adversely affected.

