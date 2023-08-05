Home Business

SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 7 times on day 2

The Rs 1,025 crore-initial share sale received bids for 94,60,90,080 shares against 13,35,12,817 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. 

Published: 05th August 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 7 times on day 2

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of non-banking finance company SBFC Finance was subscribed 7 times on the second day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 1,025 crore-initial share sale received bids for 94,60,90,080 shares against 13,35,12,817 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. 

The quota for non-institutional investors received 12.95 times subscription while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 6.71 times. Retail category individual investors (RIIs) garnered 4.93 times subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 425 crore. The IPO is in a price range of Rs 54-57 a share. SBFC Finance’s IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of subscription on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Initial Public Offer SBFC Finance
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp