SBI net profit rises 178 per cent on increase in interest income

Sachin Kumar By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday announced a 178% rise in net profit to Rs 16,884 crore for the quarter ending June 30, mainly driven by fall in provisions for bad loans and higher interest income.

Bank’s net interest income, the difference between income earned and interest paid, jumped 25% to Rs 38,904.9 crore. Net interest margin, a key indicator of a profitability, rose to 3.47% from 3.23% a year ago. The public sector lender improved its asset quality as the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio fell to 2.76% at June-end from 3.91% a year ago.

The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.71% in June 2023, as against 1% a year ago. Its gross NPA stood at Rs 91,327 crore as on June end this year compared to Rs 1.13 lakh crore in the same period previous year. Fall in bad loans helped the bank to make lower provisions. Provisions for the quarter fell 43% year-on-year to Rs 2,501.3 crore.

Addressing the press conference, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said the bank is hopeful of achieving around 14-16% credit growth in the current fiscal. “Our credit growth will be broad-based in retail, agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises and the corporate sector,” he said.

Commenting about deposit growth, the chairman said that the bank will be mindful of the cost of growing the deposits. “I am still having excess Statutory Liquidity Ratio of Rs 4 trillion. I am under no compulsion to pay up high to mobilise deposits. But, I will be very reasonable for my customers,” Khara said.

Deposits of the bank grew 12% from a year ago to Rs 45.3 lakh crore as on June end 2023 while gross advances increased by 13.9% to Rs 33 lakh crore as on June end this year. SBI has a lending target of Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the corporate sector in the current fiscal.

First quarter performance

Rs 16,884 cr SBI’s net profit in the first quarter of FY24

25% Growth in net interest income the first quarter

Rs 33 lakh cr Gross advances of the bank as on June end 2023

13.9% Growth in gross advances in the first quarter of FY24

Rs 45.3 lakh cr Total deposits of the bank as on June end 2023

12% Growth in deposits in the first quarter of FY24.

MUMBAI: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday announced a 178% rise in net profit to Rs 16,884 crore for the quarter ending June 30, mainly driven by fall in provisions for bad loans and higher interest income. Bank’s net interest income, the difference between income earned and interest paid, jumped 25% to Rs 38,904.9 crore. Net interest margin, a key indicator of a profitability, rose to 3.47% from 3.23% a year ago. The public sector lender improved its asset quality as the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio fell to 2.76% at June-end from 3.91% a year ago. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.71% in June 2023, as against 1% a year ago. Its gross NPA stood at Rs 91,327 crore as on June end this year compared to Rs 1.13 lakh crore in the same period previous year. Fall in bad loans helped the bank to make lower provisions. Provisions for the quarter fell 43% year-on-year to Rs 2,501.3 crore. Addressing the press conference, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said the bank is hopeful of achieving around 14-16% credit growth in the current fiscal. “Our credit growth will be broad-based in retail, agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises and the corporate sector,” he said. Commenting about deposit growth, the chairman said that the bank will be mindful of the cost of growing the deposits. “I am still having excess Statutory Liquidity Ratio of Rs 4 trillion. I am under no compulsion to pay up high to mobilise deposits. But, I will be very reasonable for my customers,” Khara said. Deposits of the bank grew 12% from a year ago to Rs 45.3 lakh crore as on June end 2023 while gross advances increased by 13.9% to Rs 33 lakh crore as on June end this year. SBI has a lending target of Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the corporate sector in the current fiscal. First quarter performance Rs 16,884 cr SBI’s net profit in the first quarter of FY24 25% Growth in net interest income the first quarter Rs 33 lakh cr Gross advances of the bank as on June end 2023 13.9% Growth in gross advances in the first quarter of FY24 Rs 45.3 lakh cr Total deposits of the bank as on June end 2023 12% Growth in deposits in the first quarter of FY24.