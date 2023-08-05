Home Business

Two stores opened in India have exceeded initial expectations: Apple CEO Tim Cook

The performance of the two stores opened by Apple in India has exceeded the initial expectations of the company, said its CEO Tim Cook on Friday. 

Published: 05th August 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook. (File photo | AP)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The performance of the two stores opened by Apple in India has exceeded the initial expectations of the company, said its CEO Tim Cook on Friday. 

Cook, in the company’s earnings call mentioned the company hit a June quarter revenue record in the country, and it grew double digits. “We also opened our first two retail stores during the quarter. And it’s of course its early going currently, but they’re currently beating our expectations in terms of how they’re doing. We continue to work on building out the channel and putting more investment in our direct-to-consumer offers as well,” said Cook.

In April 2023, the US-tech giant opened two stores in India in Mumbai and Delhi. The market share of Apple has been growing in India in the past few years. According to the latest report by CyberMedia Research, Apple has just a 5% market share in the smartphone market in Q2 2023, recording a significant Year-on-Year increase of 62% in its shipments. However, the company is also a top contributor in the Premium segment (Rs 25,000) with 25% share.

Calling India’s market as the second largest smartphone market in the world, Cook said Apple ought to be doing really well here. “And where I’m really pleased with our growth there, we’re still -- we still have a very, very modest and low share in the smartphone market. And so I think that it’s a huge opportunity for us. And we’re putting the -- all of our energies in making that occur,” added Cook. Apple is also expanding its manufacturing operations in India. Its exports in FY23 increased almost fourfold to exceed $5 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tim Cook Apple
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp