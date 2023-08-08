Home Business

28 per cent GST on face value in casinos, online gaming will increase revenue collection: FM

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said casinos are currently paying 28 per cent GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

Published: 08th August 2023 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the 28 per cent GST on full face value of supplies in casinos, race courses and online gaming will result in higher revenues.

The online gaming segment grew by 28 per cent in 2021 to reach USD 1.9 billion, as per NITI Aayog estimates referred in the Draft National Policy for Growth of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comic & Extended Reality sector in India prepared by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said casinos are currently paying 28 per cent GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

Online gaming industry supplying actionable claims and some horse race clubs are currently paying GST at the rate of 18 per cent on platform fees/commission ranging from 5 to 20 per cent of the full face value, while some horse race clubs are paying 28 per cent on the full face value.

Sitharaman said online gaming companies supplying actionable claims and some horse race clubs paying 18 per cent on platform fee/commission are disputing the 28 per cent levy on actionable claims in the form of betting and gambling before various legal fora.

"It is anticipated that the levy of 28 per cent on full face value, as recommended in the 50th GST Council meeting, will result in increase of revenue from current levels," Sitharaman added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman GST casinos
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp