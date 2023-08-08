Ananya Birla’s Svatantra to acquire Sachin Bansal’s Chaitanya for Rs1,479 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In one of the biggest deals in the microfinance industry, Ananya Birla’s Svatantra Microfin Private Limited (Svatantra) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited (Chaitanya), a wholly owned subsidiary of Navi Group (Navi). The transaction of Rs1,479 crore is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing adjustments.

The proposed acquisition is expected to transform the microfinance landscape, catapulting Svatantra into the second-largest microfinance entity in India with a reach of more than 3.6 million active customers through 1,517 branches across 20 states and a combined asset under management of Rs 12,409 crore as on March 31, 2023.

Svatantra and Chaitanya are new-generation NBFC-MFIs with a strong track record of growth and profitability, leveraging technology to create impact and offer financial services to rural India.

Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Svatantra said, "Over the years, the Indian microfinance industry has been a catalyst in the profound transformation of the Indian financial services sector by democratising finance.”

She added, “The proposed acquisition will propel Svatantra to a significant leadership position. The combined entity will command a substantial reach, enabling the delivery of a diverse array of financial services to our clients across a geographically diverse portfolio. We are committed to being a responsible lender, and I believe our synergistic strengths and shared ethos will accelerate our ongoing journey to create a unique, valuable and impactful financial services entity.”

“We are pleased to announce the proposed sale of Chaitanya to Svatantra,” said Navi Chairman and CEO, Sachin Bansal. “We have seen Chaitanya grow almost 6X in the last 4 years, making credit accessible to rural India. This transaction is in line with our strategic plan to focus on our digital-first businesses, as we continue our digital-first financial services through the Navi Group. We believe that Svatantra is a good fit for Chaitanya and that the company will continue to grow and prosper with the combined expertise of both teams. I am very proud of the hard work the team has put in to be able to achieve this exponential growth in such a short span. As they take on this legacy, I want to extend my best wishes to them for their future endeavours.”

JM Financial Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Navi for this transaction.

