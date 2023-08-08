Companies raised Rs 9.8L cr from capital market in FY23

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Companies raised Rs 9.8 lakh crore from capital markets during the fiscal year 2022-23 showing a rise of 4.6% over the previous financial year, according to the annual report of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Funds were raised from the market by corporates and infrastructure entities for their financing needs using instruments such as equity (public, rights, preferential, QIP), debt (public and private placement), Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

“Of the total resources mobilized during the year, equity and debt segments accounted for Rs 9.2 lakh crore of capital formation,” noted the report.

Private placement of debt remained the primary driver of resource mobilisation in the debt segment, witnessing a rise of 28% in funds raised during 2022-23, relative to the previous fiscal year.

During the year, Rs 7.1 lakh crore was mobilised through private placement on the Electronic Book Provider Platform (EBP). “Cost-efficient private placement boosted fundraising through this mechanism,” said Sebi.

Sebi said Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have emerged as one of the rapidly growing segments of the investment landscape in terms of growth witnessed in terms of commitments raised, funds raised, and investments made since 2018-19.

MUMBAI: Companies raised Rs 9.8 lakh crore from capital markets during the fiscal year 2022-23 showing a rise of 4.6% over the previous financial year, according to the annual report of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Funds were raised from the market by corporates and infrastructure entities for their financing needs using instruments such as equity (public, rights, preferential, QIP), debt (public and private placement), Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). “Of the total resources mobilized during the year, equity and debt segments accounted for Rs 9.2 lakh crore of capital formation,” noted the report.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Private placement of debt remained the primary driver of resource mobilisation in the debt segment, witnessing a rise of 28% in funds raised during 2022-23, relative to the previous fiscal year. During the year, Rs 7.1 lakh crore was mobilised through private placement on the Electronic Book Provider Platform (EBP). “Cost-efficient private placement boosted fundraising through this mechanism,” said Sebi. Sebi said Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have emerged as one of the rapidly growing segments of the investment landscape in terms of growth witnessed in terms of commitments raised, funds raised, and investments made since 2018-19.