Hero MotoCorp receives 25,597 bookings for Harley-Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp said it will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023 and commence customer deliveries from October onwards.

Published: 08th August 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has received 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 till date.

The booking window, which opened on July 4, has now been closed, and the new booking window will be announced soon, the company said in a statement.

"It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp's foray into this segment. What is even more heartening is that the majority of our bookings are coming from the top end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

This is just the beginning of the company's journey to win in the premium segment, he added.

"More Iconic launches will follow soon, as we ensure our presence across the portfolio," Gupta noted.

Hero MotoCorp said it will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023 and commence customer deliveries from October onwards.

The company has revised the introductory ex-showroom prices of the model.

The Denim, Vivid and S variants are now tagged at Rs 2.39 lakh, Rs 2.59 lakh and Rs 2.79 lakh respectively.

In October 2020, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market.

As part of the deal, Hero MotoCorp has been mandated to develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name in the country.

