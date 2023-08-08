Sebi moots lighter regulations for passive funds

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to launch a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening disclosure norms for companies, protecting investors and reducing the compliance burden for asset management companies.

Among the major initiatives planned by the capital market regulator are reviewing eligibility criteria for inclusion of stocks in the equity derivatives segment, introducing lighter regulations for passive funds and launching an Investor Risk Reduction Access platform for retail investors, revealed the annual report released on Monday.

The regulator proposed to review the criteria for the inclusion of stocks into the futures and options (F&O) segment, also called the equity derivatives market. The last review of the eligibility criteria for the introduction of stocks in derivatives was done in 2018. The introduction of stocks in the F&O segment is based on criteria such as the average daily market capitalization, average daily traded value, the market-wide position limit in the security and some other parameters. Sebi is also looking at strengthening the existing framework for price bands for stocks traded in the derivatives segment to reduce volatility and manage risks effectively.

Aiming to reduce the compliance burden, Sebi is planning to introduce ‘MF Lite’ regulations for passive mutual funds under which such funds will be subjected to fewer compliance requirements. The regulator is already engaged with the mutual fund industry to introduce MF Lite for passive funds. “If a mutual fund desires to offer only passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds - where investment decisions are not discretionary, but tied to changes in the underlying benchmark index, then there is a case to provide them a regulatory framework which has fewer compliance requirements,” said Sebi in its Annual Report.

A passive fund is an investment vehicle that tracks a market index or a specific market segment. These funds include passive index funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and Fund of Funds investing in ETFs.

Sebi is also considering allowing them to sell credit default swaps for the purpose of taking exposure in synthetic corporate bonds to provide additional investment products for mutual funds.

In the coming year, Sebi said it expects to see the launch of more facilities that are global firsts, such as the Investor Risk Reduction Access platform - a special window for facilitating investors to directly access the stock exchanges in the event of significant downtime of broker - and a SaaS-based model for clearing corporations to deal with cybersecurity events.

Sebi plans new initiatives

Sebi to review eligibility criteria for inclusion of stocks in derivatives segment.

Sebi plans to introduce ‘MF Lite’ regulations for passive mutual funds.

Mutual funds to be allowed to sell credit default swaps.

Investor Risk Reduction Access platform to be launched for investors.

Stricter disclosure norms planned for unlisted companies

