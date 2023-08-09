Luxury home prices witnessed 24 per cent rise since 2018, Hyderabad saw highest jump

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The average price of luxury housing units in India, costing more than Rs 1.5 crore, has appreciated by 24% since 2018 so far this year, data released by real estate consultancy Anarock showed on Tuesday. Luxury homes saw the highest price rise between 2018 & 2023 among all three budget categories.

The prices of these homes in the top seven cities in 2018 averaged about Rs 12,400 per square foot and now it has increased to Rs 15,350 per sq ft. Among the top seven cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest jump of 42% in the average price of luxury homes, from Rs 7,450/sq.ft in 2018 to Rs 10,580/sq.ft in the first half of 2023. Bengaluru and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the second-highest average price hike in this budget segment at 27% each. In Bengaluru, the average price of luxury homes in 2018 stood at Rs 10,210/sq.ft, as of date, it has risen to Rs 12,970/sq ft. In MMR, the average price in 2018 was Rs 23,119/sq ft while currently it is Rs 29,260/sq.ft

Affordable homes priced below Rs 40 lakh saw a modest 15% price appreciation in the same period. The average price in this category across the top seven cities was Rs 3,750/sq.ft in 2018. Currently, it averages out at Rs 4,310/sq.ft.

At 19%, NCR saw the highest average price jump in this category, followed by Hyderabad. Mid and premium segment homes priced Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore together saw the average price go up by 18% in this period across the top seven cities – from Rs 6,050 per sq ft in 2018 to Rs 7,120 per sq ft in 2023.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, of Anarock Group, says, “Considering the relative price stagnation in this segment in earlier years, a 24% increase over the last five years is notable. In the pre-pandemic period in 2019, sales in this segment were anything but stellar and this reflected in non-existent or negligible price growth.”

NEW DELHI: The average price of luxury housing units in India, costing more than Rs 1.5 crore, has appreciated by 24% since 2018 so far this year, data released by real estate consultancy Anarock showed on Tuesday. Luxury homes saw the highest price rise between 2018 & 2023 among all three budget categories. The prices of these homes in the top seven cities in 2018 averaged about Rs 12,400 per square foot and now it has increased to Rs 15,350 per sq ft. Among the top seven cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest jump of 42% in the average price of luxury homes, from Rs 7,450/sq.ft in 2018 to Rs 10,580/sq.ft in the first half of 2023. Bengaluru and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the second-highest average price hike in this budget segment at 27% each. In Bengaluru, the average price of luxury homes in 2018 stood at Rs 10,210/sq.ft, as of date, it has risen to Rs 12,970/sq ft. In MMR, the average price in 2018 was Rs 23,119/sq ft while currently it is Rs 29,260/sq.ft Affordable homes priced below Rs 40 lakh saw a modest 15% price appreciation in the same period. The average price in this category across the top seven cities was Rs 3,750/sq.ft in 2018. Currently, it averages out at Rs 4,310/sq.ft.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At 19%, NCR saw the highest average price jump in this category, followed by Hyderabad. Mid and premium segment homes priced Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore together saw the average price go up by 18% in this period across the top seven cities – from Rs 6,050 per sq ft in 2018 to Rs 7,120 per sq ft in 2023. Anuj Puri, Chairman, of Anarock Group, says, “Considering the relative price stagnation in this segment in earlier years, a 24% increase over the last five years is notable. In the pre-pandemic period in 2019, sales in this segment were anything but stellar and this reflected in non-existent or negligible price growth.”