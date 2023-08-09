Vi Business partners with Yotta to enhance its data center and cloud services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced on Wednesday that its business enterprise arm, Vi Business, has entered into a partnership with Yotta Data Services to enhance its data centre colocation and cloud services portfolio. The third-largest telecommunications company in India said that this collaboration will strengthen its already substantial market presence by utilizing Yotta's expertise in top-tier data centres, cloud infrastructure, and service delivery capabilities. These combined strengths aim to support the digital transformation efforts of Indian enterprises.

“Vi Business aims to leverage its synergies with Yotta to offer integrated connectivity, cloud and security solutions to its enterprise customers,” said the company in a press note.

The telecom mentioned that it is connected to all major data centres and cloud service providers, placing it in a strong position to provide comprehensive solutions that encompass colocation, managed hosting, public cloud, direct cloud connections, and security. These offerings are supported by its high-speed backbone network.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to becoming a partner-agnostic player to deliver unparalleled value-added services to our customers. By fostering such collaboration, we aim to empower businesses with tailor-made solutions in the most cost-optimised way that address their unique needs and propel them towards growth in their digital journey,” said Rochak Kapur, Executive Vice President –Connectivity, Security, Cloud & Business Operations, Vi.

Yotta, a part of Hiranandani Group, has a strong network of hyper-scale data centres in key locations across India. It also has an aggressive pipeline of data centre parks and edge data centres in West Bengal, Pune, Chennai, and Guwahati, among other locations.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD and CEO, of Yotta Data Services, said, “Through this association, Vi Business will augment Yotta’s indigenous hyperscale data center and cloud infrastructure, combining them with its extensive GTM outreach and in-house service delivery capabilities. Our joint efforts will play a transformative role in helping businesses scale, evolve, and achieve excellence. Together, we look forward to charting many customer success stories.”

