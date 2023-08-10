Home Business

Disclosure or disclaimer must for celebrities, influencers endorsing as health experts: Govt

These additional guidelines for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers in the field of health and wellness were released by the nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Published: 10th August 2023 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Consumer Affairs Ministry

Consumer Affairs Ministry (Photo | Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government said "disclosure or disclaimer" is a must for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers while endorsing as health experts or medical practitioners as it issued additional guidelines on Thursday.

Even medical practitioners, health and fitness experts holding certifications from recognized institutions are required to "disclose" that they are certified health/fitness experts and medical practitioners while sharing information or promoting products or services or making any health-related claims.

These additional guidelines for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers in the field of health and wellness were released by the nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The guidelines have been released after discussions with the stakeholders including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Ayush, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

"Celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers presenting themselves as health experts or medical practitioners, when sharing information, promoting products or services or making any health-related claims, must provide clear disclaimers, ensuring the audience understands that their endorsements should not be seen as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment," the ministry said.

This "disclosure or disclaimer" is necessary when talking or making claims on topics such as health advantages including those derived from food items and nutraceuticals, disease prevention, treatment or cure, medical conditions, recovery methodologies or immunity boosting, etc., it said.

"This disclosure or disclaimer should be displayed during endorsements, promotions, or at any instance of making health-related assertions," it added.

The ministry further said the celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers presenting themselves as health experts or medical practitioners should "clearly distinguish between their personal views and professional advice" and "refrain from making specific health claims without substantiated facts".

"It is always recommended to encourage audiences to consult with healthcare professionals for seeking professional medical advice and complete information about the products or services," it added.

However, exemptions from these regulations are given to general wellness and health advice which are not associated with specific products/services or not targeting specific health conditions or outcomes.

The general wellness and health advice could be 'Drink Water and Stay Hydrated', 'Exercise Regularly and Be Physically Active', 'Reduce Sitting and Screen Time', 'Get Enough Good Sleep', 'Drink Turmeric Milk for faster recovery', 'Use sunscreen daily to protect from harmful UV rays', 'Oiling of hair for better growth', etc.

The Department of Consumer Affairs will actively monitor and enforce these guidelines.

Violations may lead to penalties under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 and other relevant provisions of the law.

"The additional guidelines aim to deal with misleading advertisements, unsubstantiated claims and ensure transparency in health and wellness endorsements," the ministry said, adding that this guideline will further strengthen the industry and protect consumer interests.

These guidelines are an important extension to the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022 released on June 9, 2022, and in lieu of the "Endorsement Know-hows!" guide booklet released on January 20 this year, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government health experts celebrities influencers disclaimer
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp