Home Business

Karnataka HC stays Rs 50 lakh cost imposed on Twitter, asks it to deposit Rs 25 lakh in a week

While dismissing Twitter's petition on June 30, the single judge had said that the petitioner is levied with an exemplary cost of Rs 50 lakh, payable within 45 days.

Published: 10th August 2023 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

FILE - A photo of the Karnataka High Court, used for representative purposes (Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the order passed by a single judge imposing an exemplary cost of Rs 50 lakh on X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, while dismissing the latter's petition against the multiple blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, subject to a deposit of Rs 25 lakh in the court within a week.  

While dismissing Twitter's petition on June 30, the single judge had said that the petitioner is levied with an exemplary cost of Rs 50 lakh, payable to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, within 45 days, and a delay would attract an additional levy of Rs 5,000 per day.

Hearing the appeal mainly on the cost imposed, a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the interim order staying the cost imposed by the single judge, subject to deposit of Rs 25 lakh in the court until the next hearing.

ALSO READ | The many incarnations of Twitter

Noting that X Corp has demonstrably adopted a tactical approach to delay compliance with the central government's blocking orders that shows its intent to remain non-compliant with Indian law, the single judge had dismissed the latter's petition questioning certain blocking orders by imposing the exemplary cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Before the single judge, X Corp had challenged the orders issued to block 39 URLs among a series of orders issued under the Section 69A of the I-T Act between February 2021 and February 2022 to block 1,474 accounts/URLs and 175 tweets from being accessed by the public, besides certain information which included suspension of whole accounts on Twitter. The blocking orders were issued from February 2, 2021, to February 28, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
X Corp Twitter Karnataka HC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp