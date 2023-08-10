Maran seeks 50 per cent of SpiceJet’s daily revenue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing legal tussle between SpiceJet’s former and present promoters, Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways on Wednesday moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court against the cash-starved airline and sought 50% of its daily revenue on a weekly basis towards the payments of dues amounting to Rs 393 crore. The court has agreed to hear the plea and issued a notice to SpiceJet asking the airline to file its financial statement along with the affidavit of assets and liabilities in a week.

The HC has asked SpiceJet’s Chairman and managing director Ajay Singh to be personally present in the court on August 24. Singh’s group entity, Spice Healthcare Private Limited, recently said that it is planning to infuse funds into SpiceJet.

Maran, who is also Chairman of Sun Group, has accused SpiceJet and Singh of willfully defaulting on payment as directed by the Supreme Court and reiterated claims of outstanding dues of Rs 393 crore.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Maran, told the court that in view of the willful defaults at every stage and laidback attitude, it is just and fair that Spicejet and Singh deposit Rs 393 crore and file their affidavit of assets before the next date of hearing. The advocate told the HC that Spicejet is not honouring the orders passed by any of the courts.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for SpiceJet, admitted that the orders have not been complied with by Spicejet. However, said this is a fresh application listed on Wednesday and since the matter is already directed to be listed on September 5, the matter may be heard on that date as the judgment debtor is bound by court orders. Supreme Court in July this year had asked Spicejet to clear its dues to Maran in one go after it failed to obey a court order to pay a sum of Rs 75 crore. The Rs 75 crore was part of the Rs 380 crore arbitral award Maran claimed from the airline. On July 31, the HC refused to allow SpiceJet’s plea seeking waiver of interest on arbitral award.

