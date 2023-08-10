RBI keeps interest rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, maintains pause for a third time

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level.

While keeping the interest rate intact, Das said headline inflation still remains above RBI's target of 4 per cent.

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of consumer price-based (CPI) inflation on some food items like tomato, wheat and rice that have witnessed surge in price in the last few weeks.

The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Key takeaways from RBI Governor's address

Unanimous decision by MPC to keep interest rate unchanged at 6.5 pc

Growth projection retained at 6.5 pc for FY24 with risks evenly balanced

Headline inflation remains higher than the 4 pc target

Flow of resources to commercial sector increased to Rs 7.5 lakh crore this year from Rs 5.7 lakh crore last year

Retail inflation projection increased to 5.4 pc during FY24 from earlier estimate of 5.1 pc due to vegetable price shocks

RBI projects Q2 retail inflation at 6.2 pc; Q3 at 5.7 pc and Q4 at 5.2 pc in FY 2023-24

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4.5 per cent

Net FDI fell to USD 5.5 bn during Apr-May compared to USD 10.6 bn in corresponding period last year

Indian rupee has remained stable since January 2023; forex reserves crosses USD 600 bn

Indian economy exuding enhanced strength and stability

Indian economy has made significant progress towards controlling inflation

Spike in tomato prices and rise in cereal, pulses contributed to inflation; vegetable prices may see significant correction

India placed to benefit from ongoing transformational shift in global economy

India expected to withstand external headwinds on economic growth front

Global economy continues to face daunting challenges of inflation, geo-political uncertainty and extreme weather conditions

Crude oil prices have hardened in recent weeks and its outlook is clouded by demand-supply uncertainties.

Level of surplus liquidity has gone up due to withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes, and dividend to government

RBI is steadfast in its commitment to safeguard financial system from emerging and potential challenges

Indian financial sector has been stable and reselient as is being reflected in sustained growth numbers

Current Account Deficit to remain imminently manageable in current fiscal aided by services export and high inflow of remittances

RBI to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative policy stance

RBI proposes framework for allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate regime

RBI to allow offline payment of UPI by using near-field communication

RBI raises payment limit via UPI lite to Rs 500 from Rs 200

Vigil on evolving inflation heightened due to Monsoon situation; inflation has moderated, but job still not done, says RBI



(With inputs from PTI)

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level. While keeping the interest rate intact, Das said headline inflation still remains above RBI's target of 4 per cent. The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of consumer price-based (CPI) inflation on some food items like tomato, wheat and rice that have witnessed surge in price in the last few weeks. The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. Key takeaways from RBI Governor's address Unanimous decision by MPC to keep interest rate unchanged at 6.5 pc Growth projection retained at 6.5 pc for FY24 with risks evenly balanced Headline inflation remains higher than the 4 pc target Flow of resources to commercial sector increased to Rs 7.5 lakh crore this year from Rs 5.7 lakh crore last year Retail inflation projection increased to 5.4 pc during FY24 from earlier estimate of 5.1 pc due to vegetable price shocks RBI projects Q2 retail inflation at 6.2 pc; Q3 at 5.7 pc and Q4 at 5.2 pc in FY 2023-24 Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4.5 per cent Net FDI fell to USD 5.5 bn during Apr-May compared to USD 10.6 bn in corresponding period last year Indian rupee has remained stable since January 2023; forex reserves crosses USD 600 bn Indian economy exuding enhanced strength and stability Indian economy has made significant progress towards controlling inflation Spike in tomato prices and rise in cereal, pulses contributed to inflation; vegetable prices may see significant correction India placed to benefit from ongoing transformational shift in global economy India expected to withstand external headwinds on economic growth front Global economy continues to face daunting challenges of inflation, geo-political uncertainty and extreme weather conditions Crude oil prices have hardened in recent weeks and its outlook is clouded by demand-supply uncertainties. Level of surplus liquidity has gone up due to withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes, and dividend to government RBI is steadfast in its commitment to safeguard financial system from emerging and potential challenges Indian financial sector has been stable and reselient as is being reflected in sustained growth numbers Current Account Deficit to remain imminently manageable in current fiscal aided by services export and high inflow of remittances RBI to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative policy stance RBI proposes framework for allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate regime RBI to allow offline payment of UPI by using near-field communication RBI raises payment limit via UPI lite to Rs 500 from Rs 200 Vigil on evolving inflation heightened due to Monsoon situation; inflation has moderated, but job still not done, says RBI (With inputs from PTI)