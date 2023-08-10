Home Business

Samsung secures 1L pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 in 28 hours

The number of bookings is 1.7 times higher than those of its previous generations within the initial 28 hours. The company said that this response demonstrates the confidence of the consumers.

Published: 10th August 2023 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electronics giant Samsung announced that it has achieved a record number of pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, and within the first 28 hours. Over 100,000 consumers have already pre-booked these devices, it added.

The Z Flip5 is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the 8/256 GB variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is priced at Rs. 154,999. These devices are set to be available for sale starting from August 18, 2023.  

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones in India. The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations.," said JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.

The number of bookings is 1.7 times higher than those of its previous generations (Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4) within the initial 28 hours. The company said that this response demonstrates the confidence consumers have in the foldable category.

Last month, Samsung Electronics' president and head of Mobile Experience Business, T M Roh said that the company expects to raise its current market share from 35% to 50% in the super-premium segment with the launch of the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5. He mentioned Samsung currently holds a 35% market share in India in the super-premium segment.

In the overall market, as per a report released by CyberMedia Research (CMR) for the second quarter, Samsung leads the Indian market with an 18% market share, followed by Vivo and Xiaomi, each with a 15% market share.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Samsung
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp