Samsung secures 1L pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 in 28 hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electronics giant Samsung announced that it has achieved a record number of pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, and within the first 28 hours. Over 100,000 consumers have already pre-booked these devices, it added.

The Z Flip5 is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the 8/256 GB variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is priced at Rs. 154,999. These devices are set to be available for sale starting from August 18, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones in India. The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations.," said JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.

The number of bookings is 1.7 times higher than those of its previous generations (Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4) within the initial 28 hours. The company said that this response demonstrates the confidence consumers have in the foldable category.

Last month, Samsung Electronics' president and head of Mobile Experience Business, T M Roh said that the company expects to raise its current market share from 35% to 50% in the super-premium segment with the launch of the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5. He mentioned Samsung currently holds a 35% market share in India in the super-premium segment.

In the overall market, as per a report released by CyberMedia Research (CMR) for the second quarter, Samsung leads the Indian market with an 18% market share, followed by Vivo and Xiaomi, each with a 15% market share.

NEW DELHI: Electronics giant Samsung announced that it has achieved a record number of pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, and within the first 28 hours. Over 100,000 consumers have already pre-booked these devices, it added. The Z Flip5 is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the 8/256 GB variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is priced at Rs. 154,999. These devices are set to be available for sale starting from August 18, 2023. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5“We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones in India. The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations.," said JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The number of bookings is 1.7 times higher than those of its previous generations (Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4) within the initial 28 hours. The company said that this response demonstrates the confidence consumers have in the foldable category. Last month, Samsung Electronics' president and head of Mobile Experience Business, T M Roh said that the company expects to raise its current market share from 35% to 50% in the super-premium segment with the launch of the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5. He mentioned Samsung currently holds a 35% market share in India in the super-premium segment. In the overall market, as per a report released by CyberMedia Research (CMR) for the second quarter, Samsung leads the Indian market with an 18% market share, followed by Vivo and Xiaomi, each with a 15% market share.