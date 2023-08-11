Home Business

Adani Entrprises deny reports of stake sale in Wilmar

According to reports, Adani Group has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Group flagship company Adani Enterprises on Thursday issued a clarification on reports that it is selling its 44% stake in its  joint venture with Singapore’s Wilmar Group in FMCG company Adani Wilmar. Adani Enterprises said in a filing that there is “no such event concerning the media report”.

“We would like to clarify that as of now, there is no such event concerning the media report, which requires any disclosure from the company side in accordance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations. In the event there is any development that requires disclosure under the Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we will disclose the same in accordance with the regulatory requirements,” said the company in response to a clarification that was sought from Adani Group on the reports.

According to reports, Adani Group has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months. Adani’s shares are worth about $2.7 billion at the current share prices. Gautam Adani and his family could retain a minority stake in a personal capacity following the sale, the report added. Adani Enterprises might also decide to keep its stake as the deliberations are still at an early stage. 

Following the report, Shares of Adani Wilmar fell sharply on Wednesday and closed 4% lower. Adani Wilmar fell another 1.30% to close at Rs 373 apiece on Thursday. Last week, Adani Wilmar, which owns the popular Fortuna brand, reported a loss of Rs 79 crore in the June quarter and its revenue also witnessed a decline.

