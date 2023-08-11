Air India rebranded, mascot 'Maharaja' to remain part of the airline

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Group on Thursday unveiled the new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ – for Air India to replace the existing one which has a red swan along with a Konark Chakra. According to Air India, the new logo which is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifies limitless possibilities and the airline’s confident outlook for the future.

The airline management also clarified that the iconic ‘Maharaja’, which has served as Air India’s mascot for decades, will continue to be part of the airline’s journey into the future. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the Tata group is aiming to bring in the latest technology in Air India in the next 9-12 months and their aim is to make Air India a truly iconic airline that every Indian will be proud of.

“To make Air India a globally competitive airline requires a lot of work. In the last 12 months, we have put together a strong team, and are focusing on upgrading all human resources in the airline. We are working to refurbish our current fleet to be in power with global standards,” Chandrasekaran said. On the future of Maharaja Mascot, Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said that the rumour of Maharaja’s death is greatly exaggerated and he will live on.

“Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage… We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline” said Wilson. The new logo is designed in partnership with the London-based brand transformation company, FutureBrand. Travellers will begin to see the new logo from December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.

The rebranding of Air India follows Tata Sons’ complete acquisition of Air India, which was completed in January 2022. Since then, Tata has initiated the merger of its four airlines into two, ordered 470 planes and announced investing millions of dollars to refurbish its existing fleet.

New logo inspired by peak of gold window frame

According to Air India, the new logo which is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifies limitless possibilities and the airline’s confident outlook for the future. The airline management also clarified that the iconic ‘Maharaja’, which has served as Air India’s mascot for decades, will continue to be part of the airline’s journey in future.

NEW DELHI: Tata Group on Thursday unveiled the new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ – for Air India to replace the existing one which has a red swan along with a Konark Chakra. According to Air India, the new logo which is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifies limitless possibilities and the airline’s confident outlook for the future. The airline management also clarified that the iconic ‘Maharaja’, which has served as Air India’s mascot for decades, will continue to be part of the airline’s journey into the future. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the Tata group is aiming to bring in the latest technology in Air India in the next 9-12 months and their aim is to make Air India a truly iconic airline that every Indian will be proud of. “To make Air India a globally competitive airline requires a lot of work. In the last 12 months, we have put together a strong team, and are focusing on upgrading all human resources in the airline. We are working to refurbish our current fleet to be in power with global standards,” Chandrasekaran said. On the future of Maharaja Mascot, Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said that the rumour of Maharaja’s death is greatly exaggerated and he will live on. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage… We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline” said Wilson. The new logo is designed in partnership with the London-based brand transformation company, FutureBrand. Travellers will begin to see the new logo from December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery. The rebranding of Air India follows Tata Sons’ complete acquisition of Air India, which was completed in January 2022. Since then, Tata has initiated the merger of its four airlines into two, ordered 470 planes and announced investing millions of dollars to refurbish its existing fleet. New logo inspired by peak of gold window frame According to Air India, the new logo which is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifies limitless possibilities and the airline’s confident outlook for the future. The airline management also clarified that the iconic ‘Maharaja’, which has served as Air India’s mascot for decades, will continue to be part of the airline’s journey in future.