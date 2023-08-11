Home Business

FM Sitharaman exhorts international community to help debt-saddled countries

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pitched for greater coordination among the international community to address the challenges faced by debt-saddled low and mid-income countries.

Addressing a seminar on the global economy organised as part of the finance track of India's G-20 presidency, Sitharaman said such a move can help shield vulnerable populations from economic hardships.

