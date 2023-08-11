FM Sitharaman exhorts international community to help debt-saddled countries
Addressing a seminar on the global economy organised as part of the finance track of India's G-20 presidency, Sitharaman said such a move can help shield vulnerable populations from economic hardships
MUMBAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pitched for greater coordination among the international community to address the challenges faced by debt-saddled low and mid-income countries.
So far we have ensured that geo-political differences do not supercede the core #G20 mandate of international co-operation.
A common thread in our G20 agenda is 'How to prepare for a better tomorrow for all'.
