Home Business

GST on online gaming: Hike’s Rush Gaming lays off about 22% employees

Hike founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal said, “Business is in its best shape ever. This 400% rise in GST is a bazooka pointed at us. We’ll need to absorb some of it.”

Published: 11th August 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Mobile Premier League (MPL) laid off 50% or about 350 people due to 28% GST on online real-money games, Hike’s Rush Gaming Universe (RGU) has now reduced its workforce by 22% or 55 people.

Of 55 people, which it has let go of, 24 are not full-timers. Hike founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal said in a statement, “Business is in its best shape ever. This 400% rise in GST is a bazooka pointed at us. We’ll need to absorb some of it.”

As per Tracxn report, Hike has so far raised $261 million in equity funding and its investors include Tencent, Tiger Global Management, Binny Bansal, Cred founder Kunal Shah and Tribe Capital, among others. It pivoted to real-money gaming in 2021.

Recently, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said 28% GST on full face value of supplies in casinos, race courses and online gaming will result in higher revenues.
Due to 28% GST, small-size gaming start-up Quizy announced it will shut down the business. “The introduction of a 28% GST rate on entry fees further compounded our woes and murdered the industry finally.

We had always strived to strike a balance between generating revenue for the government and providing an enjoyable experience for our players. However, an abrupt rise in GST rate would have placed an undue tax burden on the industry, affecting not just our profitability but also overall gaming ecosystem,” co-founder Sachin Yadav, Quizy  said in a LinkedIn post.

He asked policymakers and industry stakeholders to engage in dialogue and collaboration to strike a balance that supports innovation, economic growth, and responsible gaming. Early this week, industry body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) said it believes the decision by the GST Council of valuation on deposits will severely impact the sector and result in a situation where a majority of players, including MSMEs will no longer be able to survive in the face of increased tax liability of 400-500%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hike’s Rush Gaming Universe Mobile Premier League workforce layoff
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp