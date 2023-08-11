Home Business

NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger; ZEEL share jumps more than 16%

In September 2021, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), a step-down subsidiary of Sony Corp, had announced a proposed merger with Zee to create one of the country’s largest entertainment networks.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

ZEE Sony Pictures

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). This will clear path to create a $10 billion media behemoth, which was first announced in September 2021.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT, comprising H V Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, reserved the judgment after objections raised by multiple creditors such as Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co, IDBI Bank, Imax Corp, and IDBI Trusteeship. The tribunal has also dismissed all objections regarding the merger.

“We wish to inform you that the NCLT, Mumbai Bench has today approved the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited),” said Zee in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

NCLT had initially reserved its verdict on the merger between Zee and Culver Max Entertainment on July 10. Zee Entertainment shares rallied after the announcement and settled the day at Rs 281.45, up 16.18% from the previous closing price on the NSE. In September 2021, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), a step-down subsidiary of Sony Corp, had first announced a proposed merger with Zee to create one of the country’s largest entertainment networks. The proposed entity will have a market share of 26% in the domestic market.

Since then, the proposed merger was opposed by many parties but the scheme received all the necessary permissions from the stock exchanges, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The fresh NCLT approval came after the market regulator Sebi prohibited Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group, and his son Punit Goenka in June this year from assuming directorial or major managerial positions in the merged entity due to alleged misuse of funds from Zee for personal gain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zee Entertainment Sony Pictures Networks India Merger
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp