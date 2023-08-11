RBI Governor pitches for expeditious completion of quota review at IMF 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pitched for the "expeditious completion" of the general review of quotas at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), pointing out that the same can help the body help distressed countries better.

Speaking at a seminar on the global economy organised by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) here, Das said recent experience suggests countries facing financial difficulties go to other bodies beyond the IMF because of "perceived stigma" or lack of access.

Closing remarks by Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das at the G20 Finance Track National Event https://t.co/wBZ1wtOZAU August 11, 2023

"A bigger and stronger IMF that is capable of managing the levels of country risks assumes crucial importance," Das said.

He noted that since the IMF support to a country is linked to the quota size of countries, "the sixteenth general review of quotas and its attendant requirements, including governance reform needs to be completed expeditiously".

Further, Das said there is a need to be mindful of the financial implications of the green transition.

According to him, there is also an urgent need to enhance green capital flows especially to emerging countries.

He also said there is a need to develop a global debt data-sharing platform.

So far we have ensured that geo-political differences do not supercede the core #G20 mandate of international co-operation.



A common thread in our G20 agenda is 'How to prepare for a better tomorrow for all'.



: FM @nsitharaman #G20India pic.twitter.com/77v8THpbAF — PIB in Maharashtra

