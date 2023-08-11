Home Business

RBI Governor pitches for expeditious completion of quota review at IMF 

Shaktikanta Das speaks at a seminar on the global economy organised by the Ministry of Finance in Mumbai.

Published: 11th August 2023 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pitched for the "expeditious completion" of the general review of quotas at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), pointing out that the same can help the body help distressed countries better.

Speaking at a seminar on the global economy organised by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) here, Das said recent experience suggests countries facing financial difficulties go to other bodies beyond the IMF because of "perceived stigma" or lack of access.

"A bigger and stronger IMF that is capable of managing the levels of country risks assumes crucial importance," Das said.

He noted that since the IMF support to a country is linked to the quota size of countries, "the sixteenth general review of quotas and its attendant requirements, including governance reform needs to be completed expeditiously".

Further, Das said there is a need to be mindful of the financial implications of the green transition.

According to him, there is also an urgent need to enhance green capital flows especially to emerging countries.

He also said there is a need to develop a global debt data-sharing platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das IMF Reserve Bank
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp