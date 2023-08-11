Home Business

RBI hikes CRR to suck out over Rs 1 lakh crore liquidity from banking system

The move was the best option under the current circumstances to drain excess liquidity, said the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Incremental CRR move to help suck out Rs 1 lakh crore of excess liquidity (File photo: PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to impose a 10% incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR) for a limited period will suck out more than Rs 1 lakh crore from the banking system. 
The move was the best option under the current circumstances to drain excess liquidity, said the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.

The RBI on Thursday announced that banks have to maintain a 10% ICRR from August 12 as part of the central bank’s efforts to drain excess liquidity from the banking system following the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note. “The move will suck out a little over Rs 1 lakh crore of excess liquidity from the system,” Das said.

One of the reasons for rise in liquidity is that over 90% of `3.6 lakh crore of the Rs `Rs 2,000 banknotes withdrawn on May 19, have come back to banks, Das said. As per RBI data, at Rs 2.48 lakh crore, surplus liquidity in the system in August was at a 14 month high, highest since June 2022. He assured that the public won’t face crunch as they prepare for long festive season nor will the system and industry face liquidity issue to pay advance tax (September 15) or GST (Sept 20).

Replying to a query on Russian investment in government securities, the governor said the RBI is not unduly concerned about Russian investments in Indian government bonds. Without sharing the details of the trade surplus invested by Russian entities in government securities, Das underlined that trade relations between the two countries are for the long term and there is no reason to fear a pullout of the money. “Its not about which we are really unduly concerned. We are not concerned unduly because market has its estimates. So far as we are concerned, it is not going to cause any (impact).”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das CRR
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp