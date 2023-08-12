Home Business

AI adoption by organizations gone up by 2.5 times in India

Artificial Intelligence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of organizations adopting AI technology in India has increased by 2.5 times since 2017, said minister of state electronic and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in parliament. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that like many emerging technologies, there are concerns about safety, trust and harm.

“ChatGPT is a Large Language Model (LLM) launched by US based OpenAI. AI is a kinetic enabler of India’s digital economy and innovation ecosystem. However, there are concerns about safety, trust and harm. NITI Aayog has published a series of papers on the subject of Responsible AI for All,” said the minister in the reply.

They also mentioned that AI has rose by 2.5 times, and a report has identified language processing, robotics, computer vision and image processing finding widespread applications in education, health, finance, mobility, e-commerce, manufacturing etc. On the issue of regulating AI technology, the government hinted to frame a law globally.

The minister said there was a discussion on several subjects including AI in the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers meeting held in April, 2023 in Japan.  In a joint statement, the countries opined said they recognise the need to take stock in the near term of the opportunities and challenges of these technologies and to continue promoting safety and trust as these technologies develop. 

They are planning to convene future G7 discussions on generative AI, which could include topics such as governance, how to safeguard intellectual property rights including copyright, promote transparency, address disinformation, including foreign information manipulation, and how to responsibly utilise these technologies. 

