Nykaa Q1 net profit up 8% at Rs 5.4 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, on Friday reported Rs 5.4 crore net profit (attributable to shareholders + non-controlling assets), a growth of 8% for the June quarter.

However, net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent stood at Rs 3.3 crore, a decline of 27% compared to Rs 4.5 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in the first quarter of this fiscal year stood at Rs 1,421.8 crore, a 24% increase compared to Rs 1,148.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its overall beauty and personal care (BPC) GMV (gross merchandise value) grew at 24%. The company said its ecommerce platform, physical retail, and the consumer brands – all witnessed healthy growth. Physical retail space increased by 43% YoY with 152 stores as of June 30, 2023. Its owned brands GMV also grew close to 40% YoY. During the quarter, its EBITDA margin stood at 5.2% as against 4.0% a year ago, an expansion of 116 bps.

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD, and CEO, said, “Our beauty vertical continues to shape into an ecosystem of its own – with steady and balanced growth across our online platforms, physical footprint as well as our consumer brands. Fashion’s consumer brands also experienced steady growth with our own labels now spanning across categories.” The company’s overall fashion GMV grew at 12% for Q1 FY24, slower than the long-term trajectory.

BENGALURU: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, on Friday reported Rs 5.4 crore net profit (attributable to shareholders + non-controlling assets), a growth of 8% for the June quarter. However, net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent stood at Rs 3.3 crore, a decline of 27% compared to Rs 4.5 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in the first quarter of this fiscal year stood at Rs 1,421.8 crore, a 24% increase compared to Rs 1,148.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Its overall beauty and personal care (BPC) GMV (gross merchandise value) grew at 24%. The company said its ecommerce platform, physical retail, and the consumer brands – all witnessed healthy growth. Physical retail space increased by 43% YoY with 152 stores as of June 30, 2023. Its owned brands GMV also grew close to 40% YoY. During the quarter, its EBITDA margin stood at 5.2% as against 4.0% a year ago, an expansion of 116 bps.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD, and CEO, said, “Our beauty vertical continues to shape into an ecosystem of its own – with steady and balanced growth across our online platforms, physical footprint as well as our consumer brands. Fashion’s consumer brands also experienced steady growth with our own labels now spanning across categories.” The company’s overall fashion GMV grew at 12% for Q1 FY24, slower than the long-term trajectory.