Retail inflation in July likely to go past RBI’s higher tolerance level of 6.5%: Analysts

The rise in inflation in July will be largely caused by the increase in food prices with prices of vegetables and cereals being the main culprits.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With vegetable and cereal prices shooting up in July, retail inflation is likely to go past the RBI’s higher tolerance level of 6% in July. Analysts believe the July inflation could be around 6.5%, a sharp increase compared to 4.8% in June. The rise in inflation in July will be largely caused by the increase in food prices with prices of vegetables and cereals being the main culprits.

Quite aware of the situation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also revised its FY24 inflation estimate from 5.1% earlier to 5.4%. The Central Bank expects the second quarter inflation (July-September) to be 6.2%.
In line with RBI’s Q2 inflation numbers, most analysts predict the retail inflation to be around 6.5%.

“The spike in vegetable prices is set to push the July CPI inflation well above the MPC’s (monetary policy committee’s) 6.5% upper threshold. The subsequent rise in prices of various other food items suggest that the CPI inflation will revert below 6.0% only by September 2023,” says Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head Research and Outreach, ICRA Ltd.

Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services, expects the July inflation to be around 6.6% helped by cereal and vegetable prices. The bigger concern is that tomatoes are no longer the sole reason for higher inflation pressure.

According to QuantEco research, tomato dominated inflationary concerns are morphing into broad-based price pressures seen across other food categories such as cereals, milk, pulses, spices etc. – the durability of which needs to be watched for.

Therefore, QuantEco feels inflation in July-August could be in the 6-7% range. Yuvika Singhal, an economist with QuantEco, says that July inflation could even touch 6.7%. The government will announce the July 2023 retail inflation (or Consumer Price Inflation) number today.

Second quarter inflation to be 6.2%
