Home Business

Phone shipments cross 2 bn units under 'Make-in-India' initiative during 2014-22

The reason for the massive growth is the huge internal demand, increasing digital literacy and government push, that made India the second-biggest mobile phone-producing country. 

Published: 15th August 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile Phone

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s mobile phone shipment crossed the 2 billion cumulative units mark under the Make-in-India initiative during 2014-2022, registering a 23% CAGR, according to the latest research from Counterpoint. 

The reason for the massive growth is the huge internal demand, increasing digital literacy and government push, that made India the second-biggest mobile phone-producing country. “In 2022, more than 98% of shipments in the overall Indian market were ‘Made in India’, compared to just 19% when the current government took over in 2014.

We have also seen increasing local value addition and supply chain development in the country. Local value addition in India currently stands at an average of more than 15%, compared to the low single digits eight years ago,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director. 

The government has been pushing hard to become an electronic manufacturing hub in the past few years. The Indian government has introduced schemes and initiatives such as the Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP), Make in India, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Atma-Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) to increase local manufacturing and value addition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mobile phone shipment Make-in-India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp