Ola Electric launches most affordable e-scooter at Rs 80K

Published: 16th August 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ola electric scooter S1X

Ola electric scooter S1X (Photo | Official website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric on Tuesday launched its most affordable electric scooter S1X at an introductory price of Rs 79,999. 

The company showcased its four electric motorcycles which will be launched towards the end of 2024.

The new S1X electric scooter comes in three variants, S1X (with 2kwh battery), S1X with 3kwh battery and S1X+ also with 3kwh battery but with more connected features, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at a customer event held at Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu). 

The S1X with 2kwh battery variant has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 for the first week and will be priced at Rs 89,999 afterwards, he said.

Bookings will start immediately and deliveries will begin by December, Aggarwal said, adding the entry level electric scooter is aimed for daily commutes of around 10-20 km.

The S1X variant with 3kwh battery has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 89,999 for the first week and afterwards it will be tagged at Rs 99,999.

