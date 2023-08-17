Apple to start making iPhone15 in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn is going to start the production of Apple’s soon-to-be-launched iPhone 15 in India. As per a report, Foxconn Technology group plant in Sriperumbudur is preparing to deliver the newest devices of Apple. The move is aimed at ramping up the quantity of new iPhones manufactured in India, and also diversifying its production from China to India.

Earlier, iPhone assembly in India lagged China by six to nine months, but that gap has significantly closed. In 2022, the company started manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 in India, weeks after its launch. The other manufacturers of iPhone in India Pegatron and Wistron will also soon begin assembling the iPhone 15 in India. Apple is likely to launch its iPhone 15 on 12 September 2023.

The Cupertino-based tech giant enhanced its iPhone production in India, assembling over $7 billion worth there in the last fiscal year. As per reports, the company produced nearly 7% of its iPhones in India in April. In the past few years, the relationship between the US and China turned sour, and there is an uncertainty in trade between the US and China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a company’s earning call, called India market as the second-largest smartphone market in the world. He mentioned that the performance of the two stores opened by Apple earlier this year has exceeded the initial expectations of the company. “And where I’m really pleased with our growth there, we’re still -- we still have a very, very modest and low share in the smartphone market. And so I think that it’s a huge opportunity for us. And we’re putting the -- all of our energies in making that occur,” said Cook.

Since 2019, Foxconn has been naking Apple handsets at its plant in Sriperumbudur. Apple will commence production of its AirPods wireless earbuds at Foxconn’s facility in Hyderabad. AirPods will be the second product category after the iPhone that will be made in India. AirPods lead TWS (true wireless stereo) market globally.

