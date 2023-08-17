Home Business

Hyundai signs agreement to acquire GM’s Talegaon plant

Published: 17th August 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 09:38 AM

Hyundai Motors

Hyundai Motors (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday signed an asset purchase agreement (APA) to buy the General Motors’ Talegaon plant in Maharashtra as the South Korean carmaker has set a target to enhance its production capacity to over a million units per annum in India. 

Hyundai’s production capacity was recently scaled to over 8.2 lakh units from 7.5 lakh units. The manufacturing operations in Talegaon are scheduled to begin in 2025. The signing of APA also marks the complete exit of US-carmaker General Motors (GM) from India.

After more than two decades of operations in India, GM stopped selling cars here in 2017-end owing to low sales and widening losses. GM had earlier inked a pact to sell the plant to Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors but the deal could not go through owning to high tensions between India and China. 
In March this year, Hyundai signed a ‘Term Sheet’ for the potential acquisition of the plant. 

The APA signed on Wednesday covers the acquisition and assignment of land and buildings as well as certain machinery and manufacturing equipment situated at GMI’s Talegaon plant. GM’s Talegaon plant currently has an annual production capacity of 130,000 units.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Demonstrating our dedication to India, earlier this year, HMIL entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu for expanding capacity and establishing an electric vehicle ecosystem.”

