Tejas Networks receives Rs 7,492 crore order from BSNL

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom gear maker Tejas Networks on Wednesday announced that it has received a purchase order of Rs 7,492 crore to supply of 4G/5G equipment for state-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

It will supply its latest 4G/5G RAN equipment for nearly 100,000 sites of BSNL. The order will be executed during calendar years 2023 and 2024.

“We are delighted to be selected as the sole supplier of 4G/5G RAN equipment for one of the largest mobile networks in the world. Our cutting-edge portfolio of baseband and radio products will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards. This furthers our mission to create India’s first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end suite of wireless and wireline offerings,” said Anand Athreya, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks.

Tejas Networks, a Tata Group firm, won this order after successfully completing extensive trials as part of a consortium led by TCS. BSNL on July 15 launched its beta 4G services in Amritsar, Punjab, after conducting a proof of concept (PoC) of Indian 4G stack equipment across 200 live 4G network sites.

