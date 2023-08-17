Trinidad and Tobago becomes latest country to sign up for IndiaStack tech package

Nirmala Murali By

Online Desk

Trinidad and Tobago has become the latest country to sign for IndiaStack -- a set of technologies such as UPI -- to help with the digital transformation of the Caribbean nation.

These set of technologies were developed to solve India’s problems while progressing towards a presence-less, paperless, and cashless society.

Having been successfully deployed in India, the country is keen on exporting low-cost technology to other developing nations.

A similar MoU was signed with Papua New Guinea also last month, showcasing the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative on a global scale.

Since June 2023, India has already signed technology export agreements with Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua & Barbuda.

In addition, UPI, which is also a part of India Stack, has been exported to France, UAE, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

The government said it is in advanced discussions with several other countries such as Mauritius and Saudi Arabia for finalizing cooperation on IndiaStack.

Under the latest agreement, India and Trinidad and Tobago agreed to conduct capacity building, training programmes, exchange of best practices, exchange of public officials and experts, development of pilot or demo solutions, etc.

This collaboration comes after Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar met with Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Senator Mr Hassel Bacchus, in August last week.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual cooperation in the fields of IT, emerging technologies, and the India stack.

The Indian government is keen to export the technologies across the globe, especially to "those that have been left behind in their digitalisation efforts".

"With the help of India Stack, these countries can climb up the digitalisation ladder rapidly and transform their economies and governance,” the government said.

