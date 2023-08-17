Home Business

Wipro launches Gen-AI centre of excellence

Published: 17th August 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of a new Centre of Excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. 

This is part of the company’s $1 billion commitment to accelerating AI-led innovation as part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem.

“We are excited to partner with IIT Delhi to foster accelerated innovation in some of the most exciting emerging areas of technology,” said Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer at Wipro.

Wipro CoE teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, ML (machine learning), and other technologies.

