RBI launches centralised web portal 'UDGAM' for unclaimed deposits

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday launched a centralised web portal UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits - Gateway to Access information) to help people search and claim unclaimed deposits.

The portal, launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has been developed to help the public to make it easier for them to search their unclaimed deposits across banks in one place. Presently unclaimed deposits from seven banks -- State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, South Indian Bank, DBS Bank India and Citibank-- are available on the portal.

