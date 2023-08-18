Home Business

Two-thirds of companies pay for employees’ upskilling programs

While primary job qualification (like coding skills) and a college degree are given due weightage, employers are keen on hiring people with a problem-solving mindset.

Published: 18th August 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid lay-offs and hiring freeze in the technology sector, Indian tech companies are increasingly relying on upskilling existing employees to bridge their talent gaps, finds the 2023 Hiring Survey conducted by edtech start-up Scaler.

The survey reached out to over 100 start-ups, product multinationals, information technology services and Global Capability Centers (GCC), and revealed that nearly two-thirds of the respondents were paying for their employees’ upskilling programs to overcome their skill gap challenge.

Over seven out of 10 survey respondents believe employee referrals to be the most reliable source for fresh hires. The report adds that recruiters across the board (39.3%) said finding the right talent for the right job continues to be their biggest challenge, a trend that needs to be fixed to ensure the continued growth of the $245 billion Indian tech sector.

While primary job qualification (like coding skills) and a college degree are given due weightage, employers are keen on hiring people with a problem-solving mindset. Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler and InterviewBit, said, “Shortage of the right skills for the right job is definitely a growing concern for the tech sector. This has been a challenge for a long while now. But employers are looking at upskilling or quiet hiring as the primary means to bridge their internal skills gaps, and a majority of them are willing to pick the tab for the same.”

About 38.3% believe the shortage of skills to be the most formidable challenge in the tech sector. The survey also said that 72.02% said Data Science/Algorithm is the skill they are looking for the most.
Saxena added that with employees’ referrals reigning as the most preferred source for new talents, the prospects for building an industry community look both promising and bright. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lay-offs technology upskilling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp