Jan Dhan accounts cross 50 crore mark

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of Jan Dhan accounts, which aims to expand access to financial services in the country, has crossed the 50 crore mark, with 56 per cent of the accounts belonging to women, the finance ministry said on Friday.

As per the ministry, nearly 67% of these accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas. The total deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore while nearly 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued with these accounts free of cost.

The average balance in Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts is Rs 4,076. Over 5.5 crore of these accounts are receiving Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), it said.

The National Mission on Financial Inclusion PMJDY), launched on August 28, 2014, has been successful in changing the financial landscape of the country, it added.

