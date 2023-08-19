Mahindra to inspect over one lakh units of  XUV700 for wiring issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sports utility vehicle (SUV) major Mahindra & Mahindra will inspect 1,08,306 units of its XUV700 model manufactured between June 8, 2021, and June 28, 2023, for potential risk of damage to the wiring loom.

“M&M will inspect wiring loom routing in the engine bay of 1,08,306 units of XUV700 manufactured between June 8, 2021, to June 28, 2023, for a potential risk of abrasion cut of the wiring loom,” it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

XUV700 was launched in September 2021 and is currently priced between Rs 14-29 lakh.

Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicles manufactured between February 16, 2023, to June 5, 2023, will be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer.

XUV 400 is Mahindra’s electric SUV launched earlier this year in January 2023. As per an automotive industry analyst at a rating agency, this large inspection is negative for the automaker as it conveys a message that the company sold below-par or even faulty products to consumers for more than two years.

Commenting on the fresh recall, M&M said, “This is keeping in line with the company’s customer-centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company.”

Mahindra in December 2022 had recalled a total of 6,618 Scorpio-N units and 12,566 XUV700 units that were assembled between July 1 and November 11, 2022.

