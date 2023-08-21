Understanding small cap funds

Ashok Kumar By

As per SEBI’s categorisation of funds, Small Cap Equity Funds must mandatorily invest at least 65% of their assets in equity stocks of Small-Cap companies. Small-Cap companies are defined to include all companies whose market cap is lower than that of the 250 largest companies (in terms of market capitalisation) listed in the Indian stock market.

A popular theory among many wealth managers is that it is better to avoid Small Cap Equity Funds, or at best, allocate a relatively smaller portion of the portfolio to them to steer clear of a bad hit in the event of a vertical fall in the market which in turn could adversely impact the overall performance of one’s portfolio.

While there is merit in the above belief, one must always remember that Investing is an Art and not a Science and hence cannot be bound by rules and formulae.

This is something that I used to oft repeat in my lectures at B-Schools. Simply put, the above rule of avoiding or not investing in small-cap equity funds cannot be applied in the same measure to two individuals at opposite ends of the Investment Life-Cycle stage or to a person with a drive to maximize their investment returns coupled with a high-risk appetite.

At the early Investment Life-Cycle stage, for example, and with all other factors being equal, the risk appetite of an investor is likely to be higher than that of another individual closing in on retirement towards the end of their Investment Life Cycle.

Like with all other investment vehicles where the underlying asset class is Equity, one must give small-cap equity funds the luxury of time to perform. While there may be times when it provides handsome short-term gains too, serious investors intent on wealth creation have more often than not, thrived by staying invested for longer time frames that include at least one economic cycle.

While all equity investments must ideally be long-term to derive maximum benefit, small-cap equity funds are by nature even more vulnerable to market volatility and must be given a decent time frame to derive optimal returns via price discovery of the underlying stocks. This is even more so because, unlike the large and mid-cap companies, small-cap companies are lesser known and less researched, with relatively lesser known management too.

As far as its taxation is concerned, based on the underlying asset, it qualifies for Equity taxation. It is taxed at the rate of 10% for Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) made on the sale of units priced at over R1 lakh, and 15% for Short Term Capital Gains (STCG) if the units are sold within the time frame of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

So clearly, while Small-Cap equity funds do not merit an across-the-board blanket ban for investors, those including it in their portfolios must do so after calibrating its risks. In the next column, we shall look at the portfolio components and performances of a few small-cap equity funds.

Ashok Kumar

Head of LKW-India.

He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

(Views expressed here are personal)

