Adani enters hospitality business, forms JV firm

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, on late Monday said it has incorporated a joint venture company Tabemono True Aromas Private Limited (TTAPL) with Travel Food Services Private Limited (TFS) to mark its entry in the hospitality sector.

The group is one of the largest private airport operators in the country and in the travel-related space, it has ticket booking app Adani One. Adani also has a stake in ClearTrip. If the group decides to operate hotels, it will mark its entry into the hospitality industry, a sector that is seeing rapid growth after the Covid-19 pandemic.

TTAPL is yet to commence its business operations but the Adani Group has clearly stated that the new entity is incorporated with the object of developing, operating and maintaining various hospitality services and formats at multiple locations. This may also pitch Adani with Tata Group’s Indian Hotel Company Limited and FMCG major ITC which is spinning off its hotel business as a separate listed company.

Besides TTAP, Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely “Sirius Digitech International Limited” on Monday. This company is incorporated to provide digital solutions and services. Meanwhile, Adani promoter group firm Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd has increased its stake in the group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises from 67.65% to 69.87%, according to a stock exchange filing.

