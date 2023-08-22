Attrition to remain low, recruiters cautious on increments: Report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Employees now want to retain their current job positions amidst job market uncertainties as 70% of recruiters expect attrition rates to remain below the 15% level in the coming six months, said Naukri.com in its recent survey on hiring trends.

However, the highest attrition rates are expected across Business Development, Marketing, Operations, and HR roles, as well as mid-level experienced professionals. Also, as per the survey, only 4% of recruiters surveyed foresee layoffs or downsizing in the July-December 2023 period.

Naukri said that 92% of recruiters surveyed expected either new or replacement or both hiring forms to happen over the next six months and about 47% of the recruiters predicted new and replacement hiring. While 26% expected only new job creation, 20% said they would maintain their headcount in the next six months.

One of the important highlights of the survey is that the majority of recruiters surveyed remained cautious with respect to increments offered by their organisations during the last appraisal cycle, with 42% of recruiters saying that their companies gave less than 10% increment and 31% of recruiters revealing that their organisations gave increments in between 10-15%. Only 6% of recruiters surveyed said that more than 30% increments were rolled out in the last appraisal cycle.

Campus hiring will go ahead as per current plans. Most recruiters surveyed foresee Business Development, Marketing, and Operation roles to be leading hiring in the coming six months. Mid-experience professionals were expected to remain in demand, followed by entry-level professionals, the survey added.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com, said, “With 92% of recruiters forecasting hiring activity, coupled with a return to normalcy in hiring practices anticipated by more than half of the recruiters surveyed, hiring outlook survey manifests an optimistic white-collar hiring landscape in the forthcoming half of 2023.”

