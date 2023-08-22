Byju’s senior vice-president Cherian Thomas quits, joins Impending as CEO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Edtech firm Byju’s senior vice-President Cherian Thomas has quit the firm and joined Impending Inc, which is behind apps like Heads Up, Clear, Classics, etc. as its chief executive officer.

Thomas, who has an excellent track record across consumer tech companies, as the CEO of Impending will focus on building and scaling the product portfolio while strengthening and growing a global talent pool, the company said.

He had played an integral part in setting up the US operations at Byju’s. He was responsible for spearheading the business of Osmo as its CEO, a Byju subsidiary, with a revenue of over $100 million in FY21. He was the first international employee at Byju’s in 2017 and was credited with building international organisations ground up to acquiring firms like Osmo.

Prior to this, he had co-founded and sold a VC-backed startup, Cucumbertown, to Japanese conglomerate Cookpad in 2016. He was also one of the earliest employees at gaming major Zynga.

His exit comes at a time when the edtech firm is struggling with multiple issues including term loan B repayment and delay in filing its FY22 results. A couple of days ago, the company had let go of 100 employees as part of a performance review.

Impending is credited with defining UX innovations such as swipe to complete, tilt to change, pinch to insert, flip to change etc.

BENGALURU: Edtech firm Byju’s senior vice-President Cherian Thomas has quit the firm and joined Impending Inc, which is behind apps like Heads Up, Clear, Classics, etc. as its chief executive officer. Thomas, who has an excellent track record across consumer tech companies, as the CEO of Impending will focus on building and scaling the product portfolio while strengthening and growing a global talent pool, the company said. He had played an integral part in setting up the US operations at Byju’s. He was responsible for spearheading the business of Osmo as its CEO, a Byju subsidiary, with a revenue of over $100 million in FY21. He was the first international employee at Byju’s in 2017 and was credited with building international organisations ground up to acquiring firms like Osmo.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prior to this, he had co-founded and sold a VC-backed startup, Cucumbertown, to Japanese conglomerate Cookpad in 2016. He was also one of the earliest employees at gaming major Zynga. His exit comes at a time when the edtech firm is struggling with multiple issues including term loan B repayment and delay in filing its FY22 results. A couple of days ago, the company had let go of 100 employees as part of a performance review. Impending is credited with defining UX innovations such as swipe to complete, tilt to change, pinch to insert, flip to change etc.