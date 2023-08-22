Home Business

Wockhardt shareholders reject fundraising

Shareholders of Wockhardt have rejected a proposal to raise Rs 1,600 crore from a promoter entity, according to a regulatory filing.

Published: 22nd August 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Shareholders of Wockhardt have rejected a proposal to raise Rs 1,600 crore from a promoter entity, according to a regulatory filing.

The board of the Mumbai-based drug firm had sought shareholder approval for a related party transaction with Khorakiwala Holdings and Investments (KHIPL) to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore for a period of five years. KHIPL, a promoter entity, is an RBI-registered NBFC.

About 50.12% votes came in against the proposal while 49.87% votes polled in favour of the resolution, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

In a note, proxy advisory firm IiAS said it had sought approval for the proposal but it was defeated. “Wockhardt’s resolution for a related party transaction with KHIPL for an amount up to Rs 1,600 crore for a period of five years, was defeated,” it noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wockhardt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp