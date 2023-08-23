Home Business

Aeroflex IPO subscribed by 4.3 times 

The company’s IPO opened on Tuesday morning Tuesday (August 22) and closing date is on Thursday (August 24) for an issue size of Rs 351 crore.

Published: 23rd August 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Aeroflex Industries Private Limited’s initial public offering was subscribed 4.32 times in a few hours after it hit the market on Tuesday.  According to data from BSE at 5 pm, 10,03,75,080 shares were bidding against 2,32,17,667 shares offered.

Retail investors oversubscribed 4.17 times more. The qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion has been subscribed 1.07 times and non-institutional investors (NIIs) 8.96 times over issued shares.

The company’s IPO opened on Tuesday morning Tuesday (August 22) and the closing date is on Thursday (August 24) for an issue size of Rs 351 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share and the lot size is 130 shares and multiples thereof.

Retail investors can apply up to 14 lots at the upper price band. IPO entails a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 162 crores and an offer of sale up to 1.75 crores equities by promoter group and promoter shareholders.

The Mumbai-based company backed by investors such as Ashish Kacholia and Jagdish Master, is involved in the manufacturing of metallic hose and flow solution products. It exports products to more than 80 countries.  The company has registered a revenue growth of 37 per cent CAGR in the last three years. 

