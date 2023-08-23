Brightcom CEO, CFO can’t hold director post: SEBI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday barred Suresh Kumar Reddy, promoter-cum-Chairman and managing director of Brightcom Group, and its chief financial officer Narayan Raju from holding directorial posts until further notice over irregularities in the company’s preferential share allotments.

In its interim order, the market regulator has also barred them from the securities market until further notice. Apart from the company officials, Sebi has also barred market veteran Shankar Sharma and 21 other individuals and entities from selling their stakes in the company. The order comes after an investigation by Sebi revealed that the above-mentioned officials of the Hyderabad-based firm were involved in round-tripping of the company’s funds to falsely portray receipt of proceeds via preferential allotment of shares.

“The prima facie observations and findings, clearly show the manipulations carried out by BGL (Brightcom Group) and other Notices, in respect of BGL’s preferential allotments, which inter alia involve fictitious receipts of share application money from allottees and siphoning of funds from BGL. However, BGL has brazenly attempted to cover up its misdeeds by submitting forged and fabricated bank statements to SEBI,” said the regulator in its interim order.

It noted that Brightcom claimed to have advanced loans to the tune of `824 crore to its subsidiaries but it only transferred Rs 350.75 crore and the remaining amount appeared to have siphoned off. In October last year, Sebi received complaints pertaining to the funds raised by Brightcom Group via the preferential issue of shares/warrants during the 2019-21 period. Sebi alleged Brightcom raised the money through preferential issues to entities that were directly or indirectly connected to it, and that the money raised was given as loans and advances to its subsidiaries.

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday barred Suresh Kumar Reddy, promoter-cum-Chairman and managing director of Brightcom Group, and its chief financial officer Narayan Raju from holding directorial posts until further notice over irregularities in the company’s preferential share allotments. In its interim order, the market regulator has also barred them from the securities market until further notice. Apart from the company officials, Sebi has also barred market veteran Shankar Sharma and 21 other individuals and entities from selling their stakes in the company. The order comes after an investigation by Sebi revealed that the above-mentioned officials of the Hyderabad-based firm were involved in round-tripping of the company’s funds to falsely portray receipt of proceeds via preferential allotment of shares. “The prima facie observations and findings, clearly show the manipulations carried out by BGL (Brightcom Group) and other Notices, in respect of BGL’s preferential allotments, which inter alia involve fictitious receipts of share application money from allottees and siphoning of funds from BGL. However, BGL has brazenly attempted to cover up its misdeeds by submitting forged and fabricated bank statements to SEBI,” said the regulator in its interim order.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It noted that Brightcom claimed to have advanced loans to the tune of `824 crore to its subsidiaries but it only transferred Rs 350.75 crore and the remaining amount appeared to have siphoned off. In October last year, Sebi received complaints pertaining to the funds raised by Brightcom Group via the preferential issue of shares/warrants during the 2019-21 period. Sebi alleged Brightcom raised the money through preferential issues to entities that were directly or indirectly connected to it, and that the money raised was given as loans and advances to its subsidiaries.